Amazon’s Lagos office to drive Nigeria’s inclusion in $480bn cloud market

The global cloud computing market, which has been estimated to reach a value of $480 billion in 2022, will in the near future be recording more Nigerian enterprises as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announces the opening of its first Nigerian office in Lagos.

AWS, which is the industry’s leading player with about one-third of global market share, sees its entry into Nigeria as part of a plan to support different organizations; big, small, startups, and public sector agencies in making the transition to AWS Cloud.

As organizations, both public and private increasingly find cloud transition imperative, AWS says with its new office, it can better address the increase in customer and partner adoption of AWS services in Nigeria. With a local presence, AWS expects to support new and existing customers looking to use AWS products and services to innovate, lower their information technology (IT) costs, and grow their organizations in the cloud.

BusinessDay had reported in July that Amazon Web Services was making an entry into Nigeria following the launch of ‘AWS Outposts’, an infrastructure service that enables users to locally host, run, manage their workload and connect with Amazon’s cloud service offerings.

“We are excited to open our first AWS office in Nigeria. Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation,” said Amrote Abdella, regional manager of Sub -Saharan Africa at AWS. “We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit and helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation as they deliver innovative new products and services to the Nigerian community.”

Isa Ali Ibrahim, the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, in a statement shared by AWS said, “The Service Infrastructure Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) emphasizes the importance of digital platforms in the development of a robust digital economy. The programs of Amazon Web Services support the development of such platforms and we look forward to partnering with AWS to accelerate the implementation of NDEPS.”

The new Lagos office, according to AWS is its latest investment in Africa, housing teams of AWS account managers, partner managers, solutions architects, and other roles. These are to support Nigerian customers running everything from development and test environments to big data analytics; mobile, web, and social apps; enterprise business applications; Internet of Things (IoT); and mission critical workloads. AWS says it has some of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and best-known startups and businesses as customers, including SeamlessHR, Yellow Card, BFree, Bankly, and public sector organizations.

The company also says it actively supports Nigeria startups and the community with programs like AWS Activate and AWS educational programs like AWS Academy, AWS Educate and AWS re/Start. AWS Activate provides startups with the resources they need to get started on AWS, including up to $100,000 in AWS credits, training, support, and contact with incubators, accelerators, and venture capital firms. AWS Academy helps university students and educators develop knowledge and skills about AWS Cloud computing, to accelerate cloud-related learning.

AWS Academy member institutions in Nigeria include the University of Benin, University of Jos, and Igbinedion University. AWS re/Start is a 12-week, in-person, skills-based training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help prepare individuals for entry-level cloud positions. AWS re/Start in Nigeria has expanded the program to three locations—Lagos, Edo, and Benue. In Benue state, AWS Partner, New Vision Institute Technology, recently opened a campus hosting over 100 AWS re/Start learners in Otukpo, Benue state.