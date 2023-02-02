Amazon Web Services offers $100,000 for startups in space industry

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced an award of $100,000 in AWS promotional credits, specialised training and access to Amazon partners and customers to selected startups for its 2023 AWS Space Accelerator.

Now in its third year, the AWS Space Accelerator, delivered by TechConnect, is a hybrid technical, business, and mentorship opportunity open to space startups from around the globe who are looking to power their space missions using AWS.

“The space industry continues to see an exciting number of launches and human space exploration, with more organisations around the world taking part than ever before,” AWS said on its website. “To support the innovative ideas needed to support this activity, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator, open to startups worldwide.”

For the 2023 cohort, AWS invites startups to propose cloud-powered solutions that support the use of space as a sustainable and usable environment for years to come, and solutions that positively impact sustainability and climate goals on Earth (including tracking changes in weather patterns and climate change, and other areas of scientific discovery).

The program will select up to 15 startup companies worldwide seeking to use AWS to transform the future of space and help solve the biggest challenges in the industry, rather than 10 as in previous years.

Read also: NECA, NIC, others seek industrial peace for national development

According to information on its website, selected startups will also get specialised AWS training, networking opportunities with other startup cohort participants, VCs, customers and partners, as well as mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts from AWS and TechConnect.

Other benefits include business development and guidance from both AWS and TechConnect, and collaboration opportunities with AWS commercial and public sector customers and members of the AWS partner network

“Our participation in the AWS Accelerator Program and overall partnership with AWS enables us to achieve scale, reliability, and accessibility of our services to empower a sustainable approach to space that benefits all of us,” said Alex Fielding, CEO, of Privateer.

Privateer Space, a data and intelligence platform empowering the future of space safety and sustainability by making accurate data on space objects easily accessible, participated in the last cohort.

“The project will run from May 1 to May 25, 2023 and applications are open now through March 6,” according to the organisation.

“Startups will advance to a final round of selection on a rolling basis, so early applications are encouraged.

“The AWS Space Accelerator calls on teams and resources from across Amazon, customers, and partners to support a cohort of emerging startups to focus on cloud-powered solutions that support the sustainable and responsible use of space as an environment for years to come, as well as solutions that positively impact life on Earth.”