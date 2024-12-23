Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez set up a $600m wedding bash

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly set to tie the knot in the picturesque town of Aspen, Colorado, in the days following Christmas.

The billionaire Amazon founder is expected to marry his fiancée, former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez, in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, December 28. The event, reportedly costing $600 million, has been described as an extravagant affair by Mail Online.

Mr Bezos proposed to Ms Sanchez on board his boat in May 2023 having worked on the Bezos Earth Fund project together since becoming an item in 2019.

The 60-year-old had previously been married to Mackenzie Scott and was forced to fork out a reported $38bn after their divorce. They had four children together.

Mr Bezos has paid for the use of sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Boxing Day and December 27 with friends and family set to gather before the wedding itself.

The pair were born in the same hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, six years apart. Ms Sanchez has been credited for a public transformation of Mr Bezos’s image as the tech mogul has taken a greater public role in recent years.

In a social media post last year, she said of her partner: “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner.”

She has also recently shared a few cute pictures of the two and has also recently shared an appreciation post, praising his wisdom.

Mr Bezos is currently the second richest man in the world and has previously announced he will give away the majority of his £110bn fortune during his lifetime.

Asked by a reporter whether he planned to give most of his fortune to good causes, he said: “Yeah, I do,” adding he and partner Ms Sánchez were “building the capacity to be able to give away money”.

He has been more committed to various projects since stepping down as chief executive of Amazon. He does continue to own 10 per cent of the online marketplace.

Mr Bezos also owns the Washington Post news outlet as well as the space tourism venture Blue Origin.

