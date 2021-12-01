Amaechi calls for review of freight forwarding bill to improve businesses in Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has called on national lawmakers to review the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN) bill to improve best practices in Nigeria’s port system.

Amaechi, who was represented by Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary, ministry of transportation, made the call during the graduation of 400 students of CRFFN, held recently at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The over 400 graduating students in freight forwarding, supply chain management courses that cut across 16 accredited tertiary institutions were send-forth from tertiary institutions across the geopolitical zones of the country.

The minister in his speech urged the legislature to come forth with a bill to correct some lapses experienced by the industry.

He also urged the graduating students to embrace technological advancement in tackling port issues.

Samuel Nwakohu, the registrar, CRFFN, in his speech said the course was initiated by the federal government to ensure the council weeds out non-professionals and miscreants within the ports corridors practising the business of freight forwarding and supply chain management in which Nigeria are still lagging behind globally.

Nwakohu said the federal government had mandated that the council, owing to its importance to the nation’s and global economy, regulate the business.

He also noted that anyone who does not have academic qualifications after the deadline would be stopped from practising the trade, while the council would have their names removed from its register of freight forwarders in the country.

“When we have the requisite education in freight forwarding and supply chain management, we will help build capacity in line with international standards,” he said.

The event caught the attention and presence of top government officials both at state and federal levels, such as Gbemi Saraki, the minister for state on transportation, who was ably represented.