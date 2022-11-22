AMAC resumes revenue collection, cancels cash payment

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has resumed its revenue collection exercise in line with the provisions of the 4th schedule of the Nigerian constitution.

This was made known by Christopher Maikalangu, executive chairman, of AMAC during a press conference in Abuja.

“It is my pleasure to formally instruct the revenue department to get to work immediately. This is to say that our enforcement team will be going around to ensure that demand notices are issued to customers accordingly,” he said.

He also said that the council would no longer collect cash payments hence payments must be made to only AMAC-verified accounts.

“To avoid the pitfalls of the past, I want to enjoin the general public NEVER to contemplate or yield to the temptation of making cash payments; clients will be issued demand notices by our enforcement team with AMAC designated account numbers marked on them to make payment,” he said.

Maikalangu noted that deals with contract partners had been previously cancelled due to poor service delivery and other issues; however with this new development, some of them will be retained while new contract partners are onboarded.

He warned that individuals or companies that remit to accounts other than that of AMAC would have to pay twice and that those who receive payments into their personal accounts will be arrested.

“It is a crime for any client to pay money to any account other than the AMAC account; exemptions are only applicable to those in the transport industry and the markets,” he said.

The chairman noted that this policy is in line with AMAC’s vision for rapid economic recovery, good governance, and accelerated development.

“We remain committed to delivering on the much-desired dividends of democracy across the 12 electoral wards of the Area Council as we will soon unveil other innovative policies for the benefit of the electorate,” he said.