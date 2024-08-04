ALX recognised as most innovative EdTech company in Africa

ALX, a tech career accelerator with physical hubs in eight African countries, including Nigeria, has been recognised as the ‘Most Innovative EdTech Company of the Year’ at the 20th anniversary of the Titans of Tech awards.

“ALX remains committed to providing millions of young Africans with opportunities to develop their personal and professional lives through quality and industry-standard tech programs. This recognition reinforces our resolve to continue creating impactful learning experiences and supporting the growth of the tech ecosystem across Africa,” Seun Babajide-Duroshola, country marketing manager, ALX Nigeria stated.

According to her, the recognition highlights ALX’s commitment to advancing technology learning and innovation in Africa. “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. It demonstrates our team’s hard work and dedication to contributing to innovation in the tech industry over the years,” Babajide-Duroshola stated.

Don Pedro Aganbi, Convener, TOTA 2024, stated that the brand was recognised for its collaboration in the tech sector. He disclosed that ALX has consistently extended its reach across the continent in furtherance of deepening IT skills set in Africa.

“The recent half a million dollars collaboration with Patoranking Foundation to empower tomorrow’s tech disruptors and innovative community leaders with the most in-demand hard and soft skills to solve the problems of the continent and beyond is a humongous step in the right direction,” Aganbi stated.