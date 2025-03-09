Oluwapelumi Thomas, a learning community experience specialist at ALX Nigeria, has disclosed that Africa must unlock the potential of her people for the continent to thrive on the global stage.

“At ALX, we believe that unlocking Africa’s potential starts with unlocking the potential of its people. The success of these learners in securing scholarships to ALCHE through the Mastercard Foundation is evidence that talent, when nurtured with the right opportunities, knows no bounds. We couldn’t be prouder,” Thomas said during the recent ALX Pathway/Mastercard scholarsh, is celebrating a major win for young African talent as 21 learners from the ALX Pathway program secure scholarships from the Mastercard Foundation to pursue further studies at the African Leadership College of Higher Education (ALCHE).

According to him, seven of the scholars are from Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a hub for ambitious, high-potential talent within ALX’s transformative learning ecosystem.

Read also: ALX spotlights new educational programme for young Nigerians

He said that the programme is a pathway to global universities and scholarships, equipping Africa’s future leaders with cutting-edge skills, career-defining networks, and access to life-changing opportunities in high-growth industries.

Among the Nigerian awardees are: Ayomide Samson Ajayi, Effiong Immaculata Emmanuel, Hanif Olayiwola, Chigozie Emmanuel Ndubuaku, Peace Chidinma Chukwuka, Chibuzor Moses Uzowuru and Chisom Obueze Louisa.

The Mastercard Foundation scholarships will provide recipients with full tuition and stipends to pursue higher education at ALCHE, sharpening their leadership, technical, and entrepreneurial skills to drive impact across the continent. “This milestone reinforces ALX’s role as a driving force in shaping Africa’s next generation of changemakers.

“With every success story, ALX continues to open doors for Africa’s young professionals, empowering them to take advantage of career support, networking, and transformative scholarship opportunities. The journey doesn’t stop here—Africa’s future innovators are just getting started.”

Share