ALX spotlights new educational programme for young Nigerians

ALX, a tech career accelerator fostering a community of young talent across Africa, recently spotlighted a new Pathway Programme that opens opportunities for young Africans to pursue degrees with partner institutions across the globe.

To bolster awareness for the new programme and build trust among key stakeholders, the tech accelerator hosted a parent’s forum in Lagos.

“By equipping participants with critical resources and networks, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders who will shape Africa’s future on the global stage,” Ruby Igwe, country general manager, ALX Nigeria, said.

According to her, the pathway programme is designed to bridge the gap between young Africans’ aspirations and global opportunities. She said further that leveraging on the forum, ALX aim to demonstrate its commitment to empowering the next generation of global leaders from Africa.

She said that the forum provided an interactive platform to showcase the programme’s offerings, including access to peer communities, professional network events, mentorship, and personalised guidance for applications to partner universities.

Seun Babajide-Duroshola, country growth manager, ALX Nigeria, while highlighting the importance of parental involvement, said that parents are essential partners in their children’s journeys.

She disclosed that the forum allowed ALX to engage with parents directly to address their questions, and showcase how the pathway provides transformative opportunities for learners. “Together, we are building a strong foundation of support for participants as they embark on this life-changing journey.”

According to Babajide-Duroshola, the approach reinforced ALX’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Africa’s youth while fostering trust among stakeholders. She said that the open Q&A session was initiated to allow parents and media representatives to gain clarity on the programme’s application process, engagement structure, and overall impact.

The forum also featured testimonials from current participants and a live session with a representative from the African Leadership University (ALU), one of the programme’s partners.

