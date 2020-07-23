Alumni association encourages effective knowledge, behaviour to mitigate COVID-19 spread

In a bid to encourage effective knowledge and behaviour in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the Alumni Association of the National Institute, Lagos chapter, recently gathered experts at a webinar to speak to the issues around the pandemic.

Moderated by Shina Ogunbiyi, a Major General, the webinar saw various medical professionals offering their views on COVID-19 and what needs to be done.

Speaking on the topic ‘COVID-19: Myths, Realities and the Way Forward’, Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, chief medical director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), gave detailed statistical analysis on the global and local rate of the spread of the virus.

Fabamwo highlighted the realities of the symptoms, manifestation, severity and management. He also mentioned how the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and other national health bodies are setting agenda and strategies on making early detections, managing symptoms and curbing the spread of the virus.

He noted that the various arms that make up the nation should become responsible for themselves and contribute their quota in ensuring they curb the spread of the virus in their own capacity.

Debunked several myths around the virus, the CMD harped on the need for continuous research funding, enforcement of restrictions by government, international collaborations, and information sharing as the way forward for global progress.

Zainab Muhammed Idris, a consultant, talked about the fears of women and myths following the COVID-19 pandemic period alongside the effects it has on women. Linking the pandemic with the spate of rape allegations making the news, she noted that sexual violence victims that have survived the experience may never forget the incident and this can lead to lifetime insecurities and stigma.

Olusegun Akinniranye, consultant, Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthetist, Lagoon Hospital, Ikeja, spoke on the realities and the way prices of essentials have gone up during the lockdown. He noted that the populace in general have taken advantage of the upscale of demand due to the pandemic. He cited the high price of ventilators as a vivid example.

Opposed to this trend, he opined that “we are first of all humans and we should not take advantage of the pandemic period by inflating prices which can affect people who need these basic things”.

Rotimi Edu, chairman AAN, Lagos chapter, in his presentation focused on the way forward as he preached on the guidelines the government has laid down. He noted that people in the rural communities are not all complying with the guidelines based on the ignorance of some and lack of education or information on the part of others. He called for widespread sensitisation through media platforms, influencers, community leaders and opinion formers.

Mohammed Abubakar, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), noted that continuous education and sensitisation regarding this topic cannot be overemphasised.