Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated launches first chapter in Lagos

The first and oldest Black Greek Lettered Sorority in the United States of America has established the first Graduate Chapter in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Alpha Alpha Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was established with 16 members during a socially distanced and private chartering ceremony in Lagos.

The chapter was chartered by International Regional Director Joy Elaine Daley who had this to say: “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated continues to advance a footprint of excellence in service in uncharted spaces around the world.

“Our members in Nigeria embody the commitment of service to all mankind and are relentless in ensuring that the work of the sorority expands on the continent of Africa. I look forward to the outstanding voluntary service to the community that this new chapter will provide.”

Established on the campus of Howard University in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-trained women. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally impactful organization of more than 300,000 members. The Alpha Alpha Omega Omega chapter is the first graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 16 dynamic, college-educated Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated women of the Alpha Alpha Omega Omega Chapter range from all walks of life and each woman excels in the fields of Education, Public Relations, Finance, Law, Marketing, and the Arts, to name a few. Lagos, Nigeria has welcomed them as the charter journey started over 6 years ago, with an interest group called the Illustrious Pearls of Lagos formed over 2 years ago.

The group has implemented programs in line with the sorority’s International Program theme of Exemplifying Excellence through Sustainable Service.

Those programs included: a workshop advising college-bound Nigerian students on the American college application process; a breast cancer awareness drive; a financial literacy program targeted towards Nigerian secondary school-age youth; and an art exhibition promoting an appreciation of fine arts in Nigeria and more.

The women of the Alpha Alpha Omega Omega Chapter are ready to continue the work and look forward to standing alongside community organizations, schools, and other partners to make an impact in the Lagos community, in keeping with the sorority’s mission of “Service to All Mankind.”

The charter members are Oluwatoyin Erewa, Olubukola George-Taylor, Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, Olutobi Idowu, Osas Martha Ighodaro, Leilani Lawani, Ashley Lewis, Rita Oluchi Obi, Stella Okoli, Oluwadamilola Okuboyejo, Stella S. Obot, Titilola Olubunmi Olosunde, Damilola Oduolayinka Osunloye, Chika Uwazie, Fonahanmioluwa Williams, Olayemi Yomi-Tokosi.

“It is with great pleasure that we introduce Alpha Alpha Omega Omega chapter, the third chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated to be chartered in Africa; and the first chapter to be charted in Nigeria.

Being “Supreme in Service to all Mankind” is at the forefront of our agenda and remains our guiding principle for what we have planned here in Lagos, Nigeria. We look forward to implementing an impactful program which advances the mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated,” says the Chapters’s first President, Olubukola George-Taylor.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is known to have notable women as members such as the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris; Writer & Poet, Maya Angelou, Actress Phylicia Rashad, Coretta Scott King, wife of Civil Rights Activist Martin Luther King; American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Toni Morrison and more.