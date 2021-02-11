Alpha Beta institutes N1.2m endowment fund in UNILAG

Alpha Beta Consulting has instituted an endowment fund of N1,250,000 at the University of Lagos. The fund was instituted in honour of late David NtekimRex, an alumnus of the university whose promising future was cut short by unknown men at gunpoint on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Opeyemi Ogungbo, head, projects and corporate affairs, Alpha Beta Consulting said the endowment was instituted as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility scheme and to appreciate the university for the opportunity to partake in stimulating self-motivated, hardworking and outstanding students of the Department of Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering.

Read Also: First Bank offers N1m loan as Firstmonie agents cross 86,000

Ogungbo, who led a team of management to the faculty of engineering, said Alpha Beta Consulting is an IT firm revolutionising revenue collection in Lagos State. It specialises in providing professional and independent advice and support in information and financial systems.

Ogungbo presented a bank draft of N1,250,000 to Obanisola M. Sadiq, dean, faculty of engineering, UNILAG, adding that the bank draft represented a five-year instalment of N250,000 annual scholarship. This would be presented to the best graduating student of Systems Engineering at the next convocation ceremonies and subsequent ones as well.