Allow your wards, children to become police operatives — IGP tells parents

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has called on parents across the states to continue to encourage their children and wards to take interest in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force saying the profession remains the most veritable platform to contribute to the path of national service.

Alkali Baba, who spoke on Thursday at the passing out parade of 374 newly recruited constables at Police Training, College, Oyin Akoko, Ondo State, said the call was imperative in order to sustain the common vision for an efficient police force.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17 Akure, AIG Y. M Akeera, however, said the police force has a zero-tolerance for indiscipline and any act that may be at variance with police professionalism.

While admonishing the newly constables officers to resolve not to engage in any act unedifying of their good name, Akeera said they will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation in order to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

He, therefore, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for his consistent commitment to repositioning the Nigeria Police Force into a modern brand.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant of Police Training College, Oyin Akoko, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adebayo Rafiu, congratulated the recruits and charged them to be diligent, selfless, patriotic, and good ambassadors of the school.

“I also urge you to constantly refresh your newly acquired knowledge and skills by putting all what you have learnt into practice on the filed in order to uphold the highest level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of your statutory duties.

“As policemen, you must have respect for the rule of law, fundamental human rights and loyalty to the nation and the force must be total and resolute,” Rafiu said.