Allow us to conduct peaceful, transparent election in Ondo, transport union tells Akeredolu

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ondo State council, has called on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to allow the Union to conduct a peaceful and transparent election in order to avoid another crisis within the Union in the state.

According to the Union, the development will not only allow for popular candidates to emerge as leaders of the union but will lay a good foundation for future elections in the Union.

Akinyemi Omoware, the Union’s lawyer in a letter made available to journalists on Thursday in Akure, recalled the crisis that led to the disbandment of the Union sometime in March 2021 upon the completion of the tenure of Jacob Adebo, also know as Idajo.

The letter reads, “It is needless to restate that as a result of various crises orchestrated during his tenure which led to the murder of Ademola Ademuwogun (aka Shim), Mr Jacob Adebo was removed.

“His removal brought peace and tranquility to the Union generally known for violence. The State and its residents equally celebrated the uncommon peace occasioned by the removal of the erstwhile state chairman of the Union. Ever since, there has been no known crisis within the Union or any occasion by the Union members in the State.

“It is, however, important to place on record that our client’s members and the residents of the State are aware of the government’s plan to restore or re-appoint Jacob Adebo (aka Idajo) as the Ondo State Chairman of the Union (NURTW).

“Thus, we have every reason to doubt its authenticity considering the crisis associated with his leadership as it were. However, should the State give any positive thought to restoring or re-appointing Mr Jacob Adebo as our client‘s chairman, Mr Governor is called upon to reconsider such a plan.”

The Union, however, noted that it will amount to deliberately stirring up strife among the Union members to attempt to impose Adebo on the Union as against the will and wishes of the majority of the Union members, according to them, the consequence of which may lead to the breakdown of peace presently enjoyed in the State.