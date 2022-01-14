Ondo Amotekun rescues 18 passengers traveling from Lagos to Abuja

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as ‘Amotekun Corps’, have rescued no fewer than 18 passengers and drivers who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja on Tuesday night when they were robbed by armed robbers at Ifira-Akoko, Ondo state.

Adetunji Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commander, who spoke with journalists on Thursday in Akure said one of the robbers was arrested when the formation was informed about the incident.

According to him, the arrested 32 years old robbery suspect, Musa Jamiu, confessed to the crime claiming it was his first operation with the gang, which he said was led by one of them simply identified as M.J.

Musa, who claimed to be a farmer, said M.J. brought the two loaded locally made pistols that were found on him when he was arrested.

While narrating his experience in the hand of the armed robbers, the driver of the commercial bus that was attacked and robbed, Agboola Kabiru, said Musa and his gang suddenly emerged from the bush at Ifira-Akoko and started shooting into the air. Three of them at the front and another three at the back which forced him to stop.

Read also: We’ll restartegise our security initiative to keep Oyo safe, secure, Makinde vows

The driver said Musa dragged him down and took over the wheel and drove the bus with him all the passengers to the bush.

He said when they stopped in the bush, the robbers collected all passengers’ telephones, money and other valuable items.

According to Agboola, Musa, with other members of the gang, drove off the bus abandoning them(driver and passengers) in the bush.

The driver said when they came out of the bush they trekked some distance only to discover that the bus was abandoned about one kilometre away from where they were robbed.

While fixing the vehicle, which he later discovered had developed a fault, two hunters came and asked them what happened. The hunters assisted them in getting a mechanic, but shortly after two officials of Amotekun appeared.

According to Agboola, he didn’t believe the Corps when they promised to get the robbers arrested after one hour the robbers had left.

Within 30 minutes, the Amotekun officials returned with Musa and the driver was able to identify him as the person who drove away the bus after they’ve been robbed.

The Amotekun boss, however, disclosed that his men are on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.