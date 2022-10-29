Allen Onyema’s indictment: US govt admits no loss suffered by any bank – Law firm

Following the conclusion of the law suit filed against Ebony Mayfield, an American and a former staff of Springfield Aviation Company, who was accused to have played a key role an allege bank fraud case against Allen Onyema, Air Peace founder, findings show that the United States government admitted there was no loss suffered by any bank.

Mayfield was also not given any prison sentence, confinement or home detention by the Court.

The indictment was filed against Mayfield by the United States Attorney for Northern District of Georgia at the District Court in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

In a statement issued by A.O. Alegeh & Co Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, a law firm and Counsel to Allen Onyema, Ejiro Eghagha and Air Peace Limited stated that this confirms the position of it’s clients that there was no fraudulent intent in all the Letters of Credit, there was no victim in any way, manner or form and all the funds involved were legitimate funds belonging to its clients.

According to the law firm, Mayfield, a former staff of Springfield Aviation Company Inc. was today given Probation and a $4000 fine in respect of the Criminal Indictment filed against her by the United States Attorney for Northern District of Georgia after an investigation spanning over three years and involving about five agencies of the US Government.

“Ebony was an administrative staff with limited knowledge in Letter of Credit Transactions and pleaded guilty to one count in the indictment, presumably as she realized the futility of attempting to explain several Letters of Credit utilized for purchase of Aircraft for Air Peace Limited in a Jury trial.Probation is the lowest possible sentence available under US Federal Law.

“There was no loss of money or any damage whatsoever to any third Party. The US Government admitted in Court today that no Bank suffered any financial loss in this matter.

There have been false and unsubstantiated Press stories in Nigeria, about the Indictment and Ebony Mayfield,” A.O. Alegeh & Co

Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public stated.

The firm stated that its clients never took loans or credit from any US Bank and Mayfield was never paid the sum of $20,000.00 at any time to commit any fraud, as is being peddled by a section of the Nigerian Press.

A.O. Alegeh & Co

Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public explained that Mayfield, like other Springfield Aviation Company Inc. staff was only paid her bi-weekly salary and/or allowances, adding that stories are far from the truth and are deliberately being peddled by a section of the Nigerian Press for ulterior motives.

“Our Clients maintain their innocence in the matter and state that all steps taken in respect of the Letters of Credit were taken in good faith and with legitimate funds. All the aircraft involved were brought into Nigeria and utilized in the operations of Air Peace Limited. There was no victim. There was no loss of funds to any person and there was no criminal intent whatsoever.

“Our clients’ position has been reviewed by various Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria and no evidence of criminality has been established against our Clients. Our Clients remain resolute in the assertion of innocence,” the law firm stated.