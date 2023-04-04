Alleged treason: Peter Obi replies FG

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has condemned allegation of treason levelled against him by the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed.

Obi stated that he had never encouraged anyone or his supporters to undermine the unity of the country, while knocking efforts to portray him in bad light.

Obi stated this in his verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

Mohammed, while speaking in New York, accused Obi and his vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed of inciting insurrection over their statements on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed, cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria. This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not the democrat that he claimed to be.

“A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins the election.

Obi in his message also condemned attempts at demarketing the country, noting that he was committed to due process, which is the reason why move to seek redress about the presidential election outcome in court.

According to Obi, “In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the Court.

“I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible.”

The former governor of Anambra State, is currently challenging the results of the February 25 presidential poll won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu at the election petition tribunal.