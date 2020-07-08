Alleged N471m fraud: Ex-HoS Oyo-Ita’s trial stalled

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned till Oct. 20 for continuation of trial in the alleged N471m fraud levelled against the immediate-past Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Oyo-Ita and two others were arraigned before the court on March 23 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an18-count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of about N471m.

All the defendants in the case, including Ubong Effiok, Oyo-Ita’s former Special Assistant, and Garba Umar, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter on the grounds that he was not properly briefed about the latest scheduled date.