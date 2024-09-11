Alleged killers of Kwara Poly student revealed 

…as IGP orders FCID Abuja to take over the investigation

The Police Headquarters in Abuja has revealed the identities of policemen involved in the alleged killing of Abdulqoyum Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Ishola was allegedly killed last week Wednesday by some policemen in the Sango area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, however, directed Homicide section of FCID Abuja to take over the investigation of tragic death of Ishola.

It was revealed that the officers involved in this incident were Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, who are attached to the Department of Operations, Kwara State Command. They have been consequently detained for investigation.

The revelation of the culprits was contained in a letter with Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.6/230 dated September 9, 2024, and signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force public relations officer.

The letter titled, “Kwara Killing: IGP Orders FCID Abuja to Take over investigation read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM., has ordered the Homicide section of the FCID Abuja to embark on a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the alleged killing of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State, which occurred on the 4th of September 2024.

“The officers involved in this incident have been identified as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, attached to the Department of Operations, Kwara State Command and have been consequently detained for investigation.

“The Inspector-General of Police who is deeply saddened by this unfortunate event that has led to the loss of a young Nigerian, expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“He acknowledges the profound grief and loss caused by this unfortunate act and reassures the family and members of the public that Justice will be served.”

Similarly, Saheed Ishola, the president of the Students Union Government (SUG), of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, had on Monday addressed a press conference where (he) on behalf of other students issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police authority to unveil the identities of the policemen involved in the killing of their colleague or face “a ceaseless peaceful protests.”