Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have vowed to storm the streets on August 1 for a protest which may likely last for 10 days to #EndBadGovernance.

In 2020, Nigeria had its latest massive protest which was against police brutality across the country.

However, this time, the citizens of the country had raised their voices to protest as a way of expressing their grievances against the high cost of living, hunger, high levels of unemployment, and limited access to quality education as major concerns amongst others.

The protest is mostly considered to be heavier in both Lagos and Abuja, with other states participating.

While the National Association of University Students (NAUS) had earlier warned the Federal Government to address the current economic hardship facing the country or face mass protests from university students nationwide, several political office holders, including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Kalu; have urged the youths to shelve the planned strike and more time to President Bola Tinubu.

“The federal government must take immediate and concrete steps to address these pressing issues, or we will be forced to take to the streets in protest. Students are the future leaders of this country, and we cannot afford to stay idle while our country burns,” NAUS said.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that President Bola Tinubu would need more time to solve the country’s ‘inherited’ economic challenges, saying

“Mr President, to the best of my knowledge, never campaigned to be a magician; he campaigned as a statesman, he campaigned based on ‘Renewed Hope’. Before hope could be renewed, it had dwindled.

“When you want to reboot hope that has been down, you need a bit of time, and we are on the right step.”

However, some suspected thugs in Lagos took to the streets to warn state residents not to join the protest scheduled for August 1.

The hoodlums in a video declared, “Anybody confident should come out on Thursday to protest. Are you the only one hungry? If you dare come out for the protest, you will be mercilessly dealt with”

However, some youths in Abuja, on Tuesday staged a mini-protest to make their intention known and ready to join the protest.

Protest venues nationwide

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, who is also the representative of one of the brains behind the proposed August 1 nationwide protest has transmitted the venues of the protest in some major metropolises across the country to the Nigerian Police.

This was in his response to a letter by Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun requesting a meeting with the organisers of the protest.

The venues include Eagles Square in Abuja, Alausa Park by Secretariat in Lagos, Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road in Ibadan Oyo state, and Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun states.

Others include Opposite School of Agric, along Tafawa Balewa Road in Bauchi state; Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City; Maiduguri Roundabout; opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State and Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium in Rivers State as venues for the protest in other states expand.

Police vow to go against vandals, assure protester’s safety

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police arrested a suspect in Plateau State for allegedly inciting violence against critical state infrastructures, law enforcement agencies, and private individuals ahead of the August 1 planned protest.

The arrest followed a viral TikTok video from the account “Dan_Mallam68,” in which the individual urged the public to attack petrol stations, security personnel, and other key assets in connection with a planned nationwide protest.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Suleiman Yakubu, confessed during interrogation to being the person in the video

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, stressed the need for the leaders and organizers of the upcoming protests to cooperate with the police.

He called on them to provide vital information such as contact details, locations, routes, and schedules, which would assist in ensuring the safety and security of all participants and the general public.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, he said, “We (Police) seriously need to avoid unplanned and unwarranted processions during the planned nationwide protest. More so we have noticed that the protest may take place in some states simultaneously,” and that the Force is open to dialogue.

He acknowledged that protesters can assemble at designated locations so that the police and security forces can protect them but always difficult to manage, guide, and protect street processions.

Groups, NBA disassociate selves

As many Nigerians have taken to social media to declare hitting the streets from tomorrow, some groups in the country, including the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Nasarawa State chapter , have disassociated themselves from the planned protest.

Ja’afaru Loko, the Chairman of the group said youths in the state would not participate in the protest because heckling does not solve any problems, he said the best option is to find solutions to challenges through dialogue.

He said, “Protests, demonstrations and uprisings have never proffered solutions to situations like this in the past and only dialogue can help in tackling the current challenges” and called on the youths to remain peaceful and continue to be ambassadors of peace as they have been known.

Also, some Lagos state students under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students has vowed to shun the August 1 planned protest and vowed to launch a solidarity walk in support of the state government on the same day.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association urged the planners of the proposed protest to cancel the demonstration.

The Association further urged that organisers engage in dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

37 CSOs restate Nigerians’ right to peaceful protest

A coalition of 37 civil society organisations has issued a statement reaffirming the fundamental right of Nigerians to peaceful protest, asking the judiciary to uphold the right.

The press statement released in Abuja on Monday was signed by 37 organisations, including Accountability Lab Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), and Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria, among others.

The groups emphasised that peaceful protest is a cornerstone of democratic governance and a vital tool for holding leaders accountable.

Part of the statement read, “In light of recent events and ongoing discussions surrounding the appropriateness of citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies and actions, we, the undersigned civil society organisations, are compelled to reaffirm the fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest as a fundamental pillar of democratic governance. This right is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change.

“Protesting is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. It allows citizens to publicly voice their concerns, challenge injustices, and participate actively in the democratic process.

“Protests serve as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that government actions reflect the will and needs of the people. History has shown that protests can lead to significant changes in government policies, processes and practices, highlighting the power of collective action to address grievances and promote good governance.

“While the right to protest is a fundamental principle of democratic nations, we concede that it must be exercised peacefully and responsibly without violating the rights of others. Accordingly, we urge all parties engaged, including protest organisers, participants, and law enforcement agencies, to prioritise safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement has a duty to safeguard protesters while upholding public order. Demonstrators must avoid activities that might exacerbate tensions, cause unrest or threaten public safety.”