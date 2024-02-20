All imported fuels undergo quality re-certification – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says all fuels imported into Nigeria are subjected to comprehensive quality re-certification.

Ayo Cardoso, coordinator, the Southwest region of NMDPRA, stated this in an interview with NAN in Lagos. He was reacting to claims by some Lagos residents that petrol currently being dispensed in some filling stations burns faster than normal.

The NMDPRA coordinator said: “All imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality recertification and must be within acceptable limits in line with SON/NIS specifications before the vessels are allowed to discharge into our depots.

“The Research Octane Number (RON) which indicates the engine performance of all Petroleum Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, imported is within the specified minimum limit of 91.

“For petrol bought into the tanks of vehicles, there could be several causes for it to burn faster than usual.

“Low tyre pressure, dirty air filters, overloading, and poor driving habits are just a few of the many reasons why a car’s fuel economy is not efficient.

Some Lagos residents have alleged that petrol being dispensed in some filling stations burns faster than usual, compounding their economic hardship.

According to them, whether stored in jerry cans or put in a vehicle tank, the petrol burns faster than usual.

A civil servant, Adenike Ayodele, expressed worry that the petrol quality might have been tampered with. She also expressed fear that such petrol could be dangerous.