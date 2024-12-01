All hands must be on deck over GBV response in Akwa Ibom

As the global community marks the 16 days of activism to draw attention to Gender-Based Violence, a call has been made for all hands to be deck in responding to this scourge.

The coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Helen Eno Obareki made the call during the commencement of events marking the 16 days of activism in Uyo, the state capital.

Obareki called on Governments, individuals and organisations to join hands in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ini Adiakpan, she further stressed the need for collective sensitisation across the nooks and cranny of the state.

“People say we have not sensitised enough. Sensitisation is not a one-off thing and it is not for one individual. It is a collective thing and we must move as a group with one voice.

“The war against Gender-Based Violence is a war that must be fought and a war that must be won. A tree as we know can never make a forest.

“But united together and bringing our strength together in the state as Local Government, as NGOs, as implementing partners, as wives of Local Government Chairmen, as Women in our different Churches, as Women in the Market, wherever we have groups, if we put our strength together, this war will be won,” she said.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, represented by Ekaette Ebong Okon, Chairman of the State Secondary Education Board, emphasized the significant progress the State has made in minimizing Gender – Based Violence (GBV).

She highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting survivors and encouraging the reporting of abuse, with the goal of fostering a safer and more respected community for everyone.

The Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Gender Based Violence Management Committee, Emem Ette, who decried the alarming rate of sextortion, human trafficking and other Gender-Based Violence in the State, stated that the 16 Days of Activism 2024 is to raise awareness, draw attention to parents to look out for their children and mobilise actions to end Gender Based violence against Women and girls.

Barr Ette who said that according to statistics, a woman is killed or violated every 10 minutes around the world, a universal problem that must be tackled, noted that collaborations with the 31 Local Government Area Response Units, over 50 Non- Governmental Organisations and Development Partners will intensify efforts to tackle the menace, provide prompt response and medical care to survivors.

Goodwill messages were presented by the Founder of the Mary Slessor Akan-Glo Foundation, Glory Edet; the presentation Secretary of the United Nations Refugee Commission, Akiko; the Chairman of WALGON, Akaninyene Udo; representatives from GIFA, Anne Abraham; ECEWS, Charity Charles; NMA. Edesiri Ighorodje and NAWOJ, Nsikak Okon.

They pledged to support efforts aimed at raising awareness against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and related crimes by amplifying the voices of survivors, providing compassionate care to them, promoting gender equality, and implementing measures to end sexual exploitation and abuse.

They commended the late Governor’s wife, Patience Eno, for her zeal and active involvement in the fight against GBV. They also reiterated that the legacies she left behind will be upheld through hard work and collective efforts to curb this menace in the state.

The GBV campaign included a march-past featuring women from all 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, along with members of professional organisations and students from participating schools.

