All Abuja districts to receive basic infrastructure – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has said that President Bola Tinubu has directed the administration to prioritise the provision of essential infrastructure across all districts in the nation’s capital.

Wike stated this during the inauguration of the construction of a 3.2km dual carriageway from Ahmadu Bello Way to Mabushi District on Wednesday in Abuja.

The road project involves the construction of other road networks within the Mabushi District.

Wike said that the President had insisted that the infrastructure be provided before new districts would be created.

“We will not rest until all districts are connected with quality roads,” he noted, emphasising the importance of a well-connected city.

“A good road network is essential for creating a serene environment, and for a city like Abuja, it is non-negotiable.”

He stressed the necessity of providing basic infrastructure, noting that Abuja must live up to its status as the nation’s capital. “We must continue to invest in infrastructure, especially roads, to make Abuja a truly befitting city,” he added.

Wike highlighted the economic benefits of an improved road network, stating that it would boost economic activities across the districts and ease the challenges faced by residents in navigating the city.

The minister explained that the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council and assured the contractor that adequate budgetary provisions had been made to facilitate the completion of the project by May 2025.

He further said that no project awarded under the Tinubu-led government would last beyond the administration.

“I will make sure that we finish every project we’ve awarded. We are not going to leave any abandoned project for anybody. No!

“There will be no variation or augmentation. We will pay the contractor as at when due,” Wike said.

Earlier, Shehu Ahmad, executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that the project would be executed by CGC Nig. Ltd. wishing seven months.

Ahmad said the 3.2km road project includes other road networks and a dual carriageway from Ahmadu Bello Way to Mabushi District.

“This road network, along with several others within the Mabushi District, is designed to enhance the district’s infrastructure and accelerate development, benefiting not only Mabushi but also the neighbouring districts of Katampe, Jahi, and Kado.”

