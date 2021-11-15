Aliko Dangote losses younger brother

Sani Dangote, vice president of the Dangote Group and younger brother of Aliko Dangote – Africa’s richest man is dead.

Sani was reported dead yesterday after a protracted illness in the United States.

The Dangote Group confirmed the death in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021,’’ according to the statement.

Before his death, Sani, who was reported to have been battling with ill health for several months, had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He was well known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages, as well as owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He sat on the board of several other companies which included the Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.