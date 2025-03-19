The National Leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) says it recognises the reinstated All Progressives Congress (APC) Council Chairmen and Councillors in Osun State.

The Association, in a letter addressed to Idowu Abiodun, the ALGON Chairman in Osun expressed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and consequently upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal which reinstated Council Chairmen and Councillors.

Bello Lawal, the National President of ALGON in the letter signed by Evan Enekwe, said: “I am directed to inform you that ALGON Leadership has been keenly following political developments as it affects Local Government Councils in Osun and condemns the unnecessary and wanton destruction of lives and properties, most especially the death of Hon. Abbas, a member of ALGON. We extend our condolence and pray against such occurrences.

“ALGON is law abiding Association that believes in the rule of law and consequently will uphold the decision of the Court of Appeal which reinstated you and your peers as the legal Council Chairmen in Osun state.

“ALGON will recognize you as such. However, we plead caution, tolerance and maturity in navigating the precarious situation.

“ALGON Leadership will reach out to the leadership of NULGE, to seek their intervention and to appeal to Local Government staff in Osun state to resume their lawful duties.

“ALGON is always available to lend needed support to its members and you can count on our co-operation.”

