Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi joins ASUU strike

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, branch of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), has joined the ongoing strike declared by the national body of the union.

The branch claimed its action was in line with the NEC directive for all branches to activate the four-week industrial action on or before Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The development, however, halted academic activities in the institution on Wednesday.

Recall that on Monday, February 14, 2022, the national executive council (NEC) of ASUU, declared a four-week roll-over comprehensive strike noting “that the government has failed to fully implement the memorandum of action it signed with the union on December 23, 2020; given that the draft report of the Renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement has been submitted for finalisation for more than nine months.

And noting that the forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) have continued to short-change our members, NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike beginning from Monday, February 14, 2022.”

The Alex Ekwueme University ASUU branch, in a statement signed by Ogugua Egwu, its chairperson, and Joseph Chukwu, secretary, urged its members to comply with the directive so that the aim will be achieved.

“In line with the foregoing, AE-FUNAI ASUU branch held an emergency congress on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and unanimously activated the strike in the branch by 3.28 pm.

“By this action, AE-FUNAI branch ASUU members will not participate in lectures, meetings, supervisions, examinations, marking, grading, and other academic activities during the 4 weeks.

“To ensure total compliance, a monitoring committee has been set up with the charge of giving daily situation report to the executive committee on compliance to the strike action.

“Members should endeavour to comply with the guidelines as defaulters will be sanctioned. Strike bulletins will be released whenever necessary”.