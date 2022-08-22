Alerzo restates commitment to building well-connected retail ecosystem across Nigeria

Leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, Alerzo, has restated its commitment to building a well-connected retail ecosystem in Nigeria, while assuring its partners of an evolving system aimed at promoting a win-win business relationship.

Adewale Opaleye, founder and group chief executive officer of the company, made this disclosure at the company’s Partners’ Summit which was held recently in Ibadan. “We are focused on helping retailers reach more customers seamlessly; we are shifting from a ‘retailers-focused’ business to ‘empowering micro-businesses’ within and outside of the retail space”.

Opaleye noted that he started Alerzo to solve unique problems in the retail sector, part of which he highlighted to be logistics, product and price-hagging, inventory management and payment issues. “I am profoundly happy that the work we do at Alerzo Nigeria is greatly impacting the economy of the continent. I founded Alerzo Nigeria to address most of the challenges that face informal retailers in Nigeria,” he stated.

The Alerzo group CEO further stated that there were testimonies of how the tech firm helps grow retail footprint and reach more customers faster across Nigeria. He stated further that parts of the initiatives in growing retail footprint include: shop now and pay later; savings; loyalty programme; 3P logistics, and inventory management and invoicing.

He equally revealed that building Alerzo has helped him learn valuable lessons including getting out of comfort zone, innovation, trust and partnership. “I am happy that, in two years of operations, Alerzo has deployed technology in addressing the challenges of the informal retailers who are on our platform. With our delivery services, retailers save time, energy, and resources that they would have otherwise expended in restocking,” Opaleye stated.

While introducing the Alerzo seller app at the event, he stated that it will help sellers (distributors and manufacturers) to easily track purchase order in real-time, manage offers and deals easily, manage their inventory, analyse sales and monitor their earnings.

The tech firm appreciated its stakeholders – manufacturers (Rite, Dangote, Olam, FMN, NBC, and others), distributors and financial partners (Zenith, FCMB and WEMA bank ) for believing in and partnering with it.