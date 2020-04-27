ALAT: A bank well equipped for a time like this

It’s been a hectic and daunting year so far owing to the recent coronavirus outbreak, and as a result, the world has been forced into isolation. This is to help contain the virus and return civilization to normal, as quickly as possible.

For many, productivity has waned entirely as they are completely dependent on interaction with the outside world to make ends meet. This isolation has forced many into an unnatural business habitat; their home, where they are stuck wishing they had incorporated digitization into their field of work and roll with futuristic financial platforms.

The idea of isolation quickly raises the question of how to endure financially during this period, seeing as financial activities have been instructed to cease. Luckily, there are a few financial institutions out there that oddly enough were built to withstand even the most unforeseeable of circumstances. ALAT By Wema, an online banking platform in Nigeria is one of such banks.

Here’s why:

● Bank at Your Convenience: ALAT is a digital virtual banking platform that offers the majority of its services online. Services ranging from creating savings plans to receiving loans. At a time like this, these may seem secondary compared to the task of just keeping safe, but when it’s all said and done, the real MVPs will be those who made the most of their time and managed to cash out, all while at home. In this regard, ALAT users are at an advantage with a bank that requires no physical representation to carry out transactions, you can bank seamlessly during this isolation period, all you need to do is register online, and viola, your bank is literally in your hands.

● Saving for Now and The Future: It’s easy to get carried away with the negative news making its rounds all over the media, and it can easily become paramount to just live for the ‘now’ and survive at any expense, after all this can be the apocalypse for all we know, fortunately, this is not true and assumptions like this may be costly. Many of us remain hopeful that society will return to normal, and when it does, it will be a huge loss if you don’t have enough funds to bounce back on your feet. With ALAT savings and goals, even while being overwhelmed by the lockdown, you are still guaranteed utmost returns on your savings plan to help keep your assets afloat, while the bank seamlessly helps you create a healthy budget to get you through this period and beyond.

● Financial Projects Continues: As the popular saying goes; the show must go on. Believe it or not, while many people are remiss as to how to sustain their financial projects this period, ALAT users are not. Choosing to bank with ALAT means conducting business in the comfort of your home, while everyone else is running hustling back and forth to achieve the same result you did without having to move an inch. This, now more than ever, is proving to be a huge advantage. Let’s paint you a scenario; perhaps you have an online business you wish to run this period, one that is very time-sensitive and if not taken advantage of quickly could slip through your fingertips and you need a loan from a bank, this could be a problem as all other banks have closed, fortunately, ALAT is not. ALAT continues to be fully functional regardless of the global crises, because, again, it is a digital bank.

● Open a Fresh Account: If for some reason you require a new bank account, be it a student bank account or business bank account, perhaps for the singular purpose of making online payments, or maybe you want to open a business account, and you need a trusted airtight platform to run your business from, whatever the reason may be, ALAT has you covered. No paperwork required, no need to be at a bank, in just five minutes with only your handset, you can open any type of account, choose from its range of saving plans, budget appropriately, or create a business plan.

● Pay Your Bills: ALAT has made banking easy with its services accessible online, this, of course, includes payment of bills. This utility has never been more useful than for a time like this where movement is restricted.

You can also use the dollar card, which helps convert currency, for international transactions. This again is because of the bank’s digital solutions and how you can handle the majority of your money transactions online, even transactions as complex as receiving a business startup loan.

Many business owners will be forced to reevaluate their business model and find a way to create an avenue for digitization, because the humbling lesson we have all learnt from this pandemic, is that anything can happen at any time, and one must always have a sustainability plan. So don’t get stuck with a banking platform that doesn’t meet your financial needs in such a time like this, ALAT is all you need. stay woke!