Alake says AFNIS 2024 will harness Africa’s mineral resources for sustainable development

In preparations for the forthcoming

African Natural Resources & Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2024, Dele Alake, the minister of Solid Minerals Development, has declared the summit pivotal for harnessing Africa’s mineral resources to achieve sustainable economic development.

Addressing the press about the 3rd edition of the summit, scheduled to be hosted by Nigeria from July 16, Dr. Alake emphasized that the summit provides a vital platform that unites government officials, private sector stakeholders, and industry experts from across the continent. The goal is to galvanize a consensus aimed at driving economic growth, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and fostering the development of cleaner energy.

“This year’s summit, under the theme ‘ *Natural Resources for Economic Development* ,’ underscores the significant role that Africa’s natural resources play in driving economic prosperity. Our focus will be on empowering marginalized communities and strategically utilizing fossil fuel revenues to fund the transition to a greener Africa,” Dr. Alake added.

Organized in partnership with Core International Mining Company, the summit will bring together African Ministers of Solid Minerals/Mineral Resources and will be the first summit hosted by Nigeria since Dr. Alake emerged as the pioneer chairman of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

According to the Minister, “AFNIS 2024 will set the pace for policy initiatives and regulatory frameworks that will enhance the sustainable exploitation of mineral resources and galvanize concerted action towards value addition—a major policy adopted by the AMSG.”

Dr. Alake urged the media to provide extensive coverage of the event, highlighting the importance of projecting Nigeria as a favourable investment destination. He charged members of the fourth estate of the realm to contribute their quota to altering the negative perception of the country.

“Let’s utilise the AFNIS summit to bolster Nigeria’s image and project us as Africa’s leading investment destination. The present administration is working diligently to improve the ease of doing business and address inherent challenges,” the Minister asserted.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Core International, Suleiman Zakari, revealed that this year’s summit would include bilateral meetings focusing on value addition to ensure the continent gets maximum value from its vast mineral resources.

The AFNIS 2024 summit will be held from July 16 to 18, 2024, at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media

to the minister informed