Alake issues 90-day ultimatum for minerals committee on performance

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, has given the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) a 90-day ultimatum to improve its performance or face severe sanctions from the Federal Government, a statement by Segun Tomori, special assistant on media to the minister, stated.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of MIREMCO Chairmen, Alake expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s current performance, emphasising that it is MIREMCO’s core responsibility to interface between sub-nationals, local communities, operators, and the Federal Government to minimise cases of conflict.

“The Federal Government is supposed to rely on your reports on the activities or inactivity of operators and whether they comply with environmental regulations and all other sundry regulations governing the sector.

“We are not impressed by the execution of that mandate, and we will not hesitate to wield the big stick if, after 90 days, the committee fails to turn a new leaf,” he said.

Quoting from the Nigeria Minerals And Mining Act (NMMA) 2007, Section 19, Sub Section 3G, which makes it mandatory for MIREMCO to act as a liaison between the subnational authorities, the local governments, the communities and the operators, Alake stressed that the provisions of the act had not been effectively executed by the committee.

According to the minister, “If provisions of the act had been effected by MIREMCO, the spate of interference that we witness by the sub-nationals, in some instance, local governments shutting down Mines, making policy pronouncements that are outrightly unconstitutional would have been minimal. It is the failure of this body that has given rise to states dabbling into areas that are beyond their constitutional purview. ”

Emphasising the role of sub nationals authorities in MIREMCO’s operations, Alake noted that the chairmen and five out of 10 (10) committee members are nominated by state governments, ensuring their interests are already represented under the committee’s statutes.

Reading the riot act, the minister charged the chairmen to rally their members and improve on their performance, failure of which the Federal Government would be left with no other option than to act appropriately to restore effective management of the nation’s mineral resources and its attendant environmental concerns.

Responding to issues raised, Alake assured of periodic engagements with the committee while also promising to push for improved funding for the agency in the 2025 fiscal year to bolster its capacity to effectively fulfill its mandate.

Share