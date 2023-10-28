Alaba Lawson, Iyalode of Yorubaland is dead

Alaba Lawson, the Iyalode of Yorubaland and former National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture NACCIMA is dead. She was 72 years old.

Lawson who was the proprietress of Alaba Lawson Group of Schools, Abeokuta died in the early hours of Saturday, a statement sent to journalists on Saturday revealed.

“We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA Matron and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, MFR, JP (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th of October, 2023. Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family. May God Almighty grant repose to the soul of Iyalode,” the statement signed by AbdulRahman Maku, the executive secretary of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture.

Lawson was born on January 18, 1951, and was a Nigerian business magnate, entrepreneur, academician and champion of women’s upliftment and empowerment.

She was until her death the Iyalode of Egbaland and Chairman of Chairman Board of Trustees of ABEOCCIMA.