Akwa Ibom to support Nigeria Airforce over establishment of operational base

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has assured the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) of his administration’s readiness to give all the support needed towards the establishment of an operational base in the State.

Governor Eno gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Air Force which was in the State to commence the process of establishing the base.

The governor said the State is committed to ensuring peace and security, adding that the presence of Air Force would complement the overall security architecture of the State.

He noted that the State had enjoyed the presence of the Army and Navy, but only has a skeletal presence of the NAF, and appreciated the Chief of Air Staff and Air Marshal, Hasan Abubakar, for choosing to have a base in the State.

A.H Idris, Air Commodore and leader of the delegation, said the visit was to solicit Government’s support to take over the Eket Air Strip for the Base, noting that the base, when established, would serve as a forward operating base to extend air power for national security, protection of territorial integrity, critical oil assets as well as support the drive to promote a thriving blue economy.

Other members of the delegation were AirCommodore C. E. Illoh, Group Captain AK Oyong, Group Captain H.I. Eze, Group Captain M. Yahaya, Group Captain M.H. Akpan, Squadron Leader A. Abdulsalam, and Squadron Leader E. E. Francis.

In a related development, the governor also received and congratulated Nigerian Police Force cadets from Akwa Ibom State, who were in his office on a courtesy visit and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the State.

