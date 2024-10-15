Akwa Ibom softens medical bills’ burden with enrolment of 12,000 residents

The Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme designed to lessen the people’s burdens on medical bills in the State has recorded significant growth as its clientele now stand at 12,000 enrollees less than three months after it was inaugurated to provide universal coverage and sustainable health care services.

The programmes of the scheme, which are to ensure that all the Akwa Ibom State residents have access to good healthcare services, cover different segments, including the formal, informal sectors as well as the vulnerable group.

For the employees in the public or the organised private sector, the contribution currently stands at 15% of basic salary or 5% (consolidated salary) while the employee only contributes 5% of basic or 1.5% (consolidated salary) to enjoy healthcare benefits.

The contributions made by/for an insured person entitled himself or herself, a spouse and four biological children under 21 years of age to health benefits as provided for in the package.

Augustine Vincent Umoh, a medical doctor and the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, made this known in an interview in his office in Uyo, the State Capital, saying that significant growth had so far been recorded by the State Government with the scheme, registering over 12,000 people.

“One of the good things that has just happened under the scheme is the commencement of care, we have also taken delivery of our first baby that has been delivered under the scheme which is also known as Arisecare.

“The baby was delivered at a primary health centre, Ukana Ikot Ide, Essien Udim Local Government Area to a young teenage mother.

Read also: Pate seeks private-sector efforts to develop Nigeria’s healthcare

“And all the cost of the delivery, laboratory test, drugs and delivery services, indeed everything was born under the Arisecare.

“More and more people are registering, more are beginning to receive care and we will continue to provide these services and within a month, we will make a review to see how we are faring and make amends where necessary.

“So far, Arisecare is doing well and we are happy. For now, what we are doing is basic care that can be registered at the primary healthcare centres, which has to do with simple treatment like malaria typhoid and incisions and drainage,minor surgeries.

“Those kinds of services that can be rendered at the primary healthcare centres. Other services also include antenatal services and deliveries.

“Of course, if someone is fully registered and has issues that would require referrals , we can also do that as appropriate”, he said.

He explained that more people had indicated interest in the scheme because of its importance, adding that the National Insurance Act 2022 mandates that ‘all Nigerians must have health insurance cover, it means that one should make the necessary contributions for yourself and family members so they can have basic life saving care without having to bear the burden of out-of-pocket expenses.

“The competition for the little that we earn now is that when illness comes, it can be challenging. Health insurance is very important”, he added.

He said the State Government would do continuous monitoring to ensure its efficiency and transparency given that it involves funding, adding that “it was proper to start late rather than rush into it with mistakes.”

Established by Cap 12, laws of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly 2021 by the Akwa Ibom State Government, it seeks to improve the health of all residents at an affordable cost.

Share