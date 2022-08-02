Akwa Ibom senator, supporters join YPP ahead of next election

Ahead of the next general election taking place in 2023, Bassey Albert Akpan, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East has joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP) at a ceremony that attracted party stalwarts and a horde of his supporters who also defected with him.

Among those who defected with him were a member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong Udo who represents Ini/Ikono federal constituency on the platform of the PDP and the lawmaker representing Ikono state constituency, Asuquo Nana Udoh also from PDP to YPP among others.

Albert was a PDP governorship aspirant and had taken part in the primaries which were held in May this year though he had withdrawn from the exercise a day to the primary election and later resigned from PDP earlier this month.

Analysts say he is joining YPP in an attempt to realize his governorship ambition which he could not achieve as a member of the PDP after he had also served a commissioner for finance in Akwa Ibom state during former governor Akpabio’s administration between 2007 and 2015.

A former commissioner for science and technology , Samuel Efffanga also joined the senator in defecting to YPP at the event, the state chairman of YPP, Nyeneime Andy who was the gubernatorial candidate of the party announced that he was stepping down for Albert Akpan.

The carnival-like event was held exactly 15 days after he had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with many of his supporters from different parties announcing their defection to YPP.

Speaking, the national chairman of the party, Bishop Amakiri told the people that YPP has come to stay in Akwa Ibom state adding that “ every young progressive Nigerian should take his or her destiny in hisa or hands by electing its governorship candidate in the next election.

He described Albert as the best person who could take Akwa Ibom to its desired destination and urged the people to eschew and resist vote buying “because it brought Nigeria to its present economic condition.”

Addressing his supporters that witnessed his formal defection , Albert Akpan who is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) district said that in line with the new electoral laws, he willingly offered himself as an aspirant in the upcoming primaries for substitution, following Nnyenime Andy’s withdrawal of his candidacy.

He assured the delegates that if given the opportunity at the primary, he will not disappoint the party, adding that as a governor, all the civil servants will be treated to social justice and welfare.

He also assured the people of Eket, Uyo and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial Districts of fairness and equity in the next dispensation.

He disclosed plans to work with others on the theme of “3Rs,” promising to “recover Akwa Ibom, reconcile Akwa Ibom back to God and reposition Akwa Ibom for greatness.”

Declaring that hope is by the corner, he said his administration will banish hunger, insecurity and hardship from Akwa Ibom.

He decried a situation where the current administration has refused to pay the running cost to senior government workers for over 18 months and allegedly owes over N18 billion in pension arrears.

While declaring that YPP will defeat PDP in all the units, he promised to pay the gratuities and pensions as well as arrears of promotions if elected as governor.

Ephraim Inyang, a former chief of staff to the governor who spoke on behalf of other decampees, promised that together with Albert, “we will make the difference “.

The event was preceded by the official unveiling of the state YPP secretariat and the campaign office both on Four Lanes, Uyo, the state capital.