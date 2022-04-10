Akwa Ibom secures accreditation to schools of nursing, midwifery

Akwa Ibom says accreditation has been granted to its schools of nursing and midwifery earlier withdrawn by the authorities.

Augustine Umoh, commissioner for health, made this known during his presentation to the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

According to Ini Ememobong, commissioner for Information and Strategy, the health commissioner “informed Council that all the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in the state, which lost accreditation previously, have been granted full accreditation.”

He said it was made possible “due to Government’s investment in infrastructure upgrade and other investments in the schools.”

He stated that with the new development, the schools are ready to train the required manpower in the health sector.

Ememobong, who made this known in a statement after the state executive council meeting added that the “Environmental Guide for Infrastructure Development in Akwa Ibom State was presented to the council by the commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Charles Udoh.

He explained that the guide who seeks to prevent the execution of improperly terminated drains, which have been largely responsible for major erosions in the state and the prevention of future environmental disasters as the main focus was adopted.

“The state of the fire service was presented and Council directed the Ministry of Work to upgrade its facilities and send their personnel for further training.

“Additionally, council charged citizens to also install primary firefighting equipment like fire extinguishers, fire balls etc, in their buildings,” he said.

Checks reveal that the directive on the upgrade of fire fighting facilities was not unconnected with a fire incident in Uyo, the state capital which gutted a popular supermarket at the weekend.