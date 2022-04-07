Rome Business School Nigeria appoints new advisory board members

Rome Business School Nigeria (RBSN), a satellite campus of the Rome Business School based in Rome, Italy has announced the appointment of three corporate advisory board members to fasten the quality of Nigeria’s educational system.

According to a statement from the school’s board, Kayode Abe, Emeka Oparah, and Cecilia Osoka were appointed advisory board members alongside RBSN’s country director to bring along decades of leadership experience in building a higher education strategy in Nigeria.

Emeka Oparah is the Vice President of Communication, Airtel Africa. He has over 25 years of consistent communications practise spanning journalism, advertising, public relations, events, sponsorships, and corporate social responsibility.

He is one of Nigeria’s leading experts in crisis communication, leadership transition, and rebranding. He is reputed for managing the ownership and management crisis, seven lead changes, and six brand name changes in one of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria.

Cecilia Osoka is an accomplished and seasoned professional with an accounting, audit, finance, and banking career spanning over 27years. With an Audit and Accountancy practice career of about 7years, she also had a banking career that spanned almost 17years in merchant and commercial banking.

Kayode Abe is a seasoned business leader and HR professional. Before his current vocation, he had held a couple of senior and top management positions spanning about 34 years in well-reputed organisations within and outside Nigeria.

Humphrey Akanazu (Ph.D., M.I.O.D) is the Country Director of Rome Business School Nigeria; a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Consultant linking foreign investors with their local counterparts in Nigeria, he is an experienced Business Development expert and Educationist with a rich background in Management Consultancy/Training and Development.

Humphrey has many years of hands-on experience in the design, delivery, coordination, facilitation and administration of training and development initiatives in Nigerian major cities as well as across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Humphrey also interviews and recruits for various companies.

Akanazu is well experienced in entrepreneurship development, which he also practices through his numerous business partnerships with many reputable companies, schools and institutions, both local and foreign.

He is the convener of the First Annual Forum on Family-Owned Businesses in Nigeria in 2016, a project he realised partnering with Rome Business School Italy and the Centre for values (CVL), where he introduced a Family Business Education model for Nigerian owned businesses. He hosts a series of seminars on family businesses and succession planning.

He has also attended many conferences and congresses on Education and Psychology across Europe and Africa. He has published many articles on Entrepreneurship in major international journals. He authored the book, Love, Myth and Stage: An Introduction to Classical culture.