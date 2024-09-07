Akwa Ibom records five Mpox cases, gives update on outbreak

Akwa Ibom State Government on Friday gave an update on the outbreak of Monkey Pox (Mpox), saying the State had recorded five cases across the State reported in some Local Government Areas .

It was gathered that a total of 30 samples were collected for diagnosis where the four cases were confirmed with three males and a female, ranging from two, four, 12 and 41 years of age.

Samuel Etuk, disease surveillance and notification officer, who works with the State Ministry of Health, had earlier announced the confirmation of the four cases, later with additional one case .

Etuk, confirmed the first four cases during the Media Review Meeting organized by the Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N) in collaboration with the State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme(STBLCP), held in Uyo, the State capital.

On a WhatsApp Group, he announced the confirmation of the additional new case

“Good morning everyone. We have another positive case of Mpox bringing the tally to 5 confirmed cases in the State, ” he said.

He had reported that contact tracing for any transmission was conducted while the affected persons had been placed on isolation.

He said 10 community informants had been engaged per ward to work in catchment areas, reporting to the health facility focal person, who in turn, would forward same to the Local Government disease surveillance and notification officers for an onward report to the Ministry of Health.

Mpox spread from animal to animal and called, zoonotic while man to man is transmitted directly or indirectly through urine, faeces, blood, sexual contact, broken skin, eyes, nose, mouth, contact with skin, lesions and oral secretions.

The disease symptom lasts 5-21 days incubation period and includes headache, swollen lymph, nodes, fever, back and muscle pain, lack of energy, rashes, beginning on face to other parts such as palms, soles and feet, etc.

Preventive measures include; avoiding contact with animals where Mpox is confirmed from sick or dead ones, avoiding contact with persons infected, isolation of infected animals.

Others include practicing of hand washing with soap, sanitizing of hand, meat cooking before consumption, use of appropriate protective clothing and gloves while handling sick animals.

He however advised the public to report suspected cases at the nearest health facility or call the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)