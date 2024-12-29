Akwa Ibom judiciary gets new chief registrar

Akwa Ibom State Judiciary has a new Chief Registrar. She is Chief Magistrate Affiong Victor Usimkah who until her appointment was the presiding Chief Magistrate at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Abak.

Usimkah’s appointment came after an interview conducted by the State’s Judicial Service Commission following the vacancy created by the elevation of the former occupant of the office, Chief Magistrate Winifred Umohandi to the position of a Judge of the Akwa Ibom State High Court.

Performing the swearing-in, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Justice Ekaete Fabian-Obot urged the new Chief Registrar to be diligent in the discharge of the duty of her office.

“But I’m happy that today we have been able to successfully appoint another person. It was a very rigorous interview. A lot of people showed dexterity, brilliance and grace. But in her, I found humility, grace combined and the possibility she’ll be very hard working as a Chief Registrar.”

The Chief Judge urged the newly sworn-in Chief Registrar to do her job diligently without fear or favour and to report to her any issue she may have in administration, advising her to also seek advice from her predecessor while cautioning that she shuns unnecessary gossips in the course of her duties.

“As you come in, I expect that you would do your job diligently without fear or favour. You report to me. Any issues you may have in administration, you report to me. Seek advice from Winifred because she knows me…and I worked very comfortably with her…so we had a very wonderful relationship. I expect that to continue with you.

“You must not listen to people. Don’t listen to unnecessary gossips. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t put your ears to the ground and, be careful,” the Chief Judge said.

Born on 9th December, 1979, the new Chief Registrar, Chief Magistrate Affiong Victor Usimkah hails from Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

She attended the Presbyterian primary school and later the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross River State for her primary and secondary education respectively.

In 1998 she was admitted into the University of Uyo to study law. She graduated in 2004 and was called to Bar in 2005. Thereafter she did her NYSC in Katsina State.

Chief Magistrate Usimkah began her law practice immediately after that and was appointed Magistrate in 2011. She rose through the ranks to become a Chief Magistrate.

In 2019 she bagged a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Calabar.

On 23rd December 2024, she was appointed the Chief Registrar, High Courts of Akwa Ibom State.

Chief Magistrate Affiong Usimkah is a pastor with Destiny Mission Global Assembly. She is married to Victor Usimkah and the marriage is blessed with three children.

