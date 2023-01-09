Akwa Ibom government mulls skills acquisition university

Akwa Ibom State Government has hinted that at completion, the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre at Ikot Ada Idem in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, would be transformed into Skills Acquisition University, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong dropped the hint on Friday, while answering questions as a studio guest during the Ministry’s weekly radio magazine programme, ‘Update Akwa Ibom’, on XL 106.9 Fm, Uyo.

He said the move would help position the state as a hub of contemporary skills in wood-crafting, mechanical and technical works, industrial welding, masonry, plumbing, agriculture and confectionery.

“We have noticed that paper qualifications are good, but a person with a skill will not go to bed hungry. Our country and our state are in need of skilled labour, and we don’t have to always rely on people to come from Togo to do plumbing and wall plastering for us. If it wasn’t lucrative they wouldn’t be here, so we want our people to learn to do it professionally too. Therefore, we’re going to train our people on high-level skills and mid-level skills at the centre, but when it is fully completed, it would become a Skills Acquisition University, the first of its kind in the country,” he said.

Also espousing on other key issues, especially the resolutions reached during the last State Executive Council Meeting, held last week in Uyo, the Commissioner hinted that the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has approved the construction of pedestrian bridges at strategic locations along the newly constructed 9.5Km Ring Road III.

“Soon, we will commence the construction of pedestrian bridges on the entire stretch of the new Ring Road III, because government is very sensitive to the fact that people have reasons to cross from one end to another, and we have a responsibility to provide them safe passage while doing so,” he said.

On the recent approval of contract for the construction of 9.1km Ikot Oku Ikono, Ediene Ikot Obio Imo Road with spur at former Technical College, Ikot Ada Idem in Ibiono Ibom LGA, Ememobong assured that the project would be executed with speed in order to ensure timely completion.

“That this administration is about to end doesn’t mean citizens no longer have expectations. Therefore, we will continue to deliver till the very last day we have the opportunity to do so. So, as we speak, the governor is firing from all cylinders, fast-tracking a lot of projects for the benefit of the people, especially now that we are in the dry season,” the Commissioner added.