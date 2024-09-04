Akwa Ibom, EDEN partner to address environmental pollution

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has declared its readiness to work with the Environmental Defenders Network (EDEN) to address oil spills, mining impacts, waste, and other environmental issues bedevilling the state.

This conclusion was reached when the EDEN team led by its executive director, Chima Williams paid a courtesy call to the ministry in Uyo, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, a statement signed by Elvira Jordan, Program Manager to EDEN stated

The statement informed that Iquo Abia, the permanent secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources, noted that the excesses of oil multinationals in the state need to be monitored with kin interest, with the help of the judiciary.

She added that the idea raised by EDEN on the revocation of the ‘Certificate of Ownerships’ of erring companies was worth considering as a means of ensuring the protection of the environmental rights of the people.

The permanent secretary who received the delegation on behalf of the Commissioner, commended EDEN for its work and resilience towards the environment stating that the ministry would collaborate with EDEN in the areas of interest.

While giving insight into some actions that had been taken by the ministry and the National Oil Spill Detection and Remediation Agency (NOSDRA) to determine the cause of the spill in Ibeno, she revealed that the ministry would engage stakeholders on actions to be taken. She also acknowledged the idea of developing an environmental audit report of Akwa Ibom as suggested by the EDEN team, as this will facilitate a much-needed cleanup in the oil-producing areas in Akwa Ibom state and the entire Niger Delta.

Commenting on the recent Public Hearing on Mining by the National Assembly, Abia frowned that the states were not carried along in the process, as the state and local governments are stakeholders on issues involving the environment and mineral resources, and should be included in such processes.

She stated that the governor of Akwa Ibom state is particular about environmental safety and is willing to collaborate with EDEN in taking further steps to protect the environmental rights of the people in Akwa Ibom state.

A major thrust of the visit by EDEN was to interface with key ministries and agencies in the state to find a solution to the spate of oil spills that have affected host communities the most recent being the spills Ibeno Local Government Area.

Speaking earlier, Chima Williams, the executive director of EDEN who led the delegation, expressed his sympathy for the people of Ibeno and other victims of oil spills in the state, alleging the negligence of the extractive industry.

He stated “In the face of pollution caused by extractive activities, the environment and the people are victims of such, especially given the impacts on people who rely on the environment for survival and livelihood.

Williams pointed out that EDEN is interested in ensuring environmental safety and environmental protection through collaborative efforts, and that the organization promotes environmentally friendly laws around mining, waste management systems, and other issues that safeguard the environment.

He stressed that the government must protect its people, and thus, the protection of the environment and the livelihoods of the people is of utmost importance. According to him, “where the government feels restricted in its work, EDEN as a civil society organization that believes in environmental rights can be a voice that advocates for better laws, regulations and actions that protects host communities from the multinationals”.

While calling for stringent laws against multinational companies that are guilty of environmental pollution, Williams called on the Akwa Ibom state government to adopt the penalty of revoking the Certificate of Ownership on the properties of extractive companies found wanting, as a deterrent against careless operations and disregard for host communities.

Also speaking at the meeting, Alagoa Morris, the Deputy Executive Director of EDEN, drew the attention of the ministry to the UNEP report that facilitated the clean-up of Ogoni land, as other states like Bayelsa have already developed an Environmental Report on the impacts of oil and gas in the state.

He further stressed that the Ogoni cleanup is only an entry point that is supposed to be replicated in the entire Niger Delta region with records of legacy spill incidents like the recent Ibeno oil spill.

While advocating for the cleanup of the entire Niger Delta region, Alagoa urged the ministry to also develop an environmental impact report on the activities of extraction in Akwa Ibom state, as this is a first step towards pushing for the cleanup of impacted communities in the state.

He assured the ministry of EDEN’s collaboration on issues relating to oil spills, mining activities, waste management and environmental protection, to advocate for the attention of the appropriate authorities and to ensure a clean and safe environment for business and economy to thrive in the state.