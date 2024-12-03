Akwa Ibom creates enabling environment for tourism, businesses to thrive – Eno

The Akwa Ibom State Government has restated its commitment towards ensuring a business-friendly environment for tourism development and the promotion of economic activities in a peaceful setting.

Governor Umo Eno gave the pledge while declaring open this year’s Christmas Unplugged Festival expected to last till January 1, 2025.

Governor Eno said the State, being a peaceful environment, would continue to encourage businesses to thrive, adding that peace is needed for development in all sectors including tourism and economy.

According to him, peace is an essential ingredient in growing both the tourism and entertainment sectors as people would feel save to travel to tourist destinations across the country.

Christmas Unplugged 2.0, a 32-day business activity brings tourists, business operators and entertainment together in lively atmosphere of music and dance holding at the popular Unity Park in Uyo, the state capital.

Represented by Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government, the governor expressed the commitment of the State Government in supporting the sector to grow from strength to strength, adding that it is the belief of the State Government that this year’s experience would attract more tourists and businesses.

“Akwa Ibom is a peaceful State, Akwa Ibom is a State that is named after God, and Christmas is all about God. Christmas is when you have peace and goodwill to all.

“It is time for all of us to show love to our fellow man. And if we can do this by being here together, singing and dancing, I believe it will go a long way to continue to unify Akwa Ibom State and indeed Nigeria.

“Because at this point of our country, we need peace. Once we have peace, all other things are going to be added. And with celebrations like this to honour our Lord Jesus Christ, I believe that He will bring His infinite mercy to our lives”.

He however warned those, who would use the event to foment trouble to desist from it, saying, the law enforcement agencies would be ready to go after them, advising vendors to use the opportunity given to them to grow their businesses.

