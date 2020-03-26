Akwa Ibom closes all borders as Ibom Air suspends flight

As new cases of the Coronavirus continue to be reported, Akwa Ibom government has announced the closure of all borders and roads leading to the state with immediate.

It also announced that Ibom Air, the state-owned airline would stop flight operations from March 29.

In a statement by Emmanuel Ekuwem, it added that Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed that workers “should prepare to stop going to work and prepare to stay at home for one week with effect from Monday 30 March 2020.”

According to the statement, the stay-at-home order would be strongly enforced.

“All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect, except for the transportation of food items,” the governor was quoted as saying.

In addition, churches were “strongly advised to fast and pray for God’s mercies on Sunday 29 March, 3920,” the statement stated.

Also, all markets are to remain open for the sale of foodstuffs and essential items only, Ekuwem said.