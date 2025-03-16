Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Ekaette Fabian Obot has pardoned 55 awaiting trial inmates following a review of their cases after a tour of the custodial centres in Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo, the state capital.

A breakdown shows that two inmates were pardoned in Eket, four in Ikot Abasi while 11 inmates were ordered to be released at the Ikot Ekpene correctional centre while 38 were released in Uyo, comprising 18 inmates on medical grounds and 20 inmates released over want of diligent prosecution and for spending too long a time awaiting trial.

Among the cases were those of a lady, Margaret Friday who was accused of child theft, though the child was later found, the accused was remanded in custody for four years. Another pathetic case was that of two brothers, Unyime Edet Etim and Udeme Edet Etim who said they “had issues” with their elder brother and were arrested by the police and left in custodial centre for five years without any trial.

For Aniefiok Ernest from Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, he told the court that he had worked for his master for many years but his master refused to pay for his services, adding that when he went to ask for the money, he was accused of having a carnal knowledge of the man’s daughter, he was subsequently arrested and thrown into prison since June 2021.

There were others whose case files could not be found after they had spent years in the custodial centres and the Chief Judge ordered that they should be released while advising them to be of good behaviour.

Others were released for having “no charges standing them” while the 18 inmates who were released on medical grounds suffered from various ailments that needed urgent medical care and they were all released by the Chief Judge.

Earlier, the Controller of correctional centre, Akwa Ibom state command, Frank Okonkwo thanked the Chief Judge for the tour of custodial centres and reported the lack of vehicles to convey inmates to courts as one of the major constraints while also informing the Chief Judge of irregular power supply at the Uyo correctional centre which he said affected sanitation of the inmates.

The Chief Judge advised him to make an official report to the appropriate quarters while also informing the national body for the request, promising to assist in finding a lasting solution to the issue.

