AKSACA to upscale HIV/AIDS response in A/Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Agency for the Control of AIDS (AKSACA) has pledged to upscale activities for the prevention, treatment and care as well as support services ahead of the World Aids Day (WAD) 2023

It has also promised to provide the needed services to the elderly and women in the reproductive age group.

AKSACA, project manager, Enobong Ime Akpan, a medical doctor, stated this when he and other staff members of the agency paid an advocacy visit to the Commissioner of Health, Augustine Umoh in his office in Uyo, the state capital.

Read also:Akwa Ibom agency empowers adolescents in HIV/AIDS response using sports

The PM expressed the need for the Anti Stigma and Discrimination bill passed by the state assembly to be signed into law, a development he highlighted will help check stigmatization of persons living with the virus and will boost the achievements recorded by the agency and implementing partners.

In his response, the commissioner for health expressed delight with the enthusiasm the agency has shown , adding that if it follows through with such vigour, there would be significant gains recorded.

Umoh said identifying the accomplishment made as a result of marking the event every year was critical to re-strategizing for better outcomes of the HIV response.

Read also: Almost all HIV-positive people in Nigeria are receiving treatment – Expert

On the HIV infection rate in Akwa Ibom, the commissioner maintained that it must be reduced significantly through collaborative efforts.

According to him, from the 2018 report which reflected Akwa Ibom having the highest prevalence of 5.5%, a new survey should show if progress is being made, emphasizing that cutting back on the infection rate is imperative.

He lauded the contributions and interventions by Implementing partners in Akwa Ibom which he said have helped the state achieve progress with its HIV response, while also pledging government’s support towards the HIV control and response.

Read also: 3 things Nigeria can learn from South Africa in fighting HIV

Activities for the 2023 WAD include, a Thanksgiving service, visit to visit to corps members, a candle light procession and community led awareness campaign as well as well as the distribution and promotion of prevention services.

The WAD is marked on December 1 every year to draw attention to global efforts made to stop the spread of the disease.