Akpabio meets Tinubu, downplays Senate disagreements

In a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasised the unity and maturity of the Nigerian Senate, even amid recent disagreements. Akpabio assured that disagreements were a normal part of parliamentary discussions but noted, “The Senate is too mature, full of matured people.”

The visit by Akpabio followed Senator Ali Ndume’s unexpected exit from the Senate chamber during a session. Trouble arose when Ndume raised concerns about procedural errors in a debate, which Akpabio had allowed to proceed without the motion’s official title being read, as is customary. Akpabio swiftly ruled Ndume out of order, leading to the senator’s dramatic exit from the chamber.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Akpabio dismissed any crisis in the Senate, saying, “We are all working in one accord.” He explained that disagreements were handled in closed sessions, ensuring unity and solidarity.

Furthermore, Akpabio emphasised the Senate’s commitment to the nation’s interests, highlighting its role in supporting the President and his administration through legislation and oversight functions.

“We are politicians, no permanent hatred but permanent interest. That interest is in the interest of the nation, to support the president, support his administration in legislation, oversights functions to succeed, in order to move the country forward and that is what we have been doing and that is what we are committed to doing,” he said.

During the meeting with President Tinubu, Akpabio discussed the upcoming 10th Assembly retreat taking place in Akwa Ibom State and sought the President’s support for representation at the retreat, which was granted.

“We are moving the Senate all the way to Akwa Ibom for the next four days,” said Akpabio, who also mentioned his upcoming travel to Angola to attend the internal parliamentary union.