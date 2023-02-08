Akpabio, arch rival mend fences over Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election

Former Governor Godswill Akpabio and his arch rival, Udom Ekpoudom, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, have mended fences ahead of the election scheduled to commence February 25.

Ekpoudom was the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom North West district until the Supreme Court ruled that Akpabio was the rightful candidate.

The two politicians reportedly settled their scores after a closed door meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and attended by the party’s bigwigs.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Uyo residence of the former Police Chief, Ekpoudom said: “I remain a bonafide member of the APC contrary to insinuations that I had defected or was planning to defect to the opposition party. I am going nowhere. I will campaign for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Akan Udofia and all other members of the party.”

Ekpoudom also said that his relationship with Akpabio predated his entry into politics and whatever happened between him and the former governor of the state was a break in communication and he was satisfied with his explanation today, saying, “What the former governor, my brother, the Senator, said is nothing but the truth. He has said it all.

“Something happened that I didn’t understand but he has explained it to me today. We have sorted it out. I am supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself as my Senator, Akan Udofia as governor and all other candidates of our party. I will not deviate from the principles of the party,” he declared.

Speaking on why he visited the former police chief, Akpabio said, “I am here today, because immediately after the Supreme Court judgment that declared me the candidate, I made a decision that his house would be the first private residence I will visit and that is why I am here.

“He is not just an elder brother to me, but he happens to be a brother from the same kindred whom I am always pleased with. In what I may regard then as a factional disagreement in the APC, we ended up in court not because we’re quarrelling.”

Speaking further, the former Senate Minority leader said, “Even before the Supreme Court judgment, we have been trying to make peace but we both agreed that we allow the court to decide after which we would work together for the success of our party. He remains my brother. He is a man who does not forget small favours.

“He believes in transformation and development. He is not selfish. It is not a relationship that is borne out of politics but of mutual respects and we will not allow politics to divide us. Today we are together supporting the same candidates, Tinubu as our president, myself as the

Senator, Akan Udofia as governor and others.”

Observers say though Ekpoudom has lost his bid to be the party’s candidate; it would not be a tea party for the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs who faces his former commissioner, Emmanuel Enoidem of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district election.