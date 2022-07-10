Akintunde-Johnson urges industry practitioners to close gender gap in Africa PR industry

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, Lead PR and Communications Adviser at ID Africa, has urged Public Relations (PR) practitioners on the continent to do more in bridging the gender gap in the industry. “In the 2020 edition of the Nigeria PR Report we found out that for instance, the Nigerian PR industry remains male-dominated with women making up a low 26 percent of the industry”.

She stated this while speaking at the just concluded sixth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit held on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July, in Accra, Ghana. The two-day summit themed ‘PR Women as Change Agents in the Competitive Corporate World’ had some of the continent’s top PR professionals from Ghana, Nigeria and Benin, as well as communications experts from the United Kingdom (UK) in attendance.

“How do we ensure that we not only close that gap but ensure that more women take up more leadership positions in the industry, and are able to build a strong global network while doing so? I believe that platforms like the Women in PR Ghana Summit are important for driving these critical conversations, and are also necessary for the development of young PR women in the region. I look forward to speaking with, and learning from my fellow practitioners who are at the frontline of this industry across Africa,” Akintunde-Johnson stated.

Faith Senam Ocloo, founder, Women in PR Ghana, stated that the conference is looking at how PR women can lead in advocating for change in various organisations through advocacy and developing projects and campaigns that will make women competitive. “Our speakers were carefully selected as they play integral roles in canvassing for change in their areas of influence. All the activities for this year’s event were curated to spur further change for women in public relations across Ghana and the rest of the continent”.

The hybrid edition featured virtual sessions on the first day that was streamed live via Zoom and Facebook, while attendees gathered at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra, for the second day of the event. On Friday, Akintunde-Johnson spoke alongside Ronke Lawal, founder, Ariatu PR and Adisa Amanor, director, Abjel Communications, on the first virtual panel titled ‘Using Social Currency to Build a Network’.

The second panel discussed ‘The Value of Executive Visibility in Corporate Communications’ later that day. Pamela Boateng, PR Officer at SIC Life Company Limited and Samuel Osei, Manager, Communications & External Relations, Newmont moderated both sessions.

The Women in PR Ghana Summit, an annual flagship event that attracts more than 1,000 professionals and students, brought together women working in and studying public relations and communications with the primary goal of empowering, educating, and mentoring PR professionals.