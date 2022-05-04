Akintoye urges UN chief to make visit to Nigeria impactful

Foremost Yoruba nationalist and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Banji Akintoye, has advised Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General to make his fact-finding visit to Nigeria meaningful, impactful, and worthwhile.

Akintoye stated this in a press statement released in Lagos on his behalf by Maxwell Adeleye, his media and communications adviser on Wednesday.

“Guterres must resist attempts by the Buhari administration to pull the wool over his eyes, sell him dummies and lead him by the nose in the wrong direction,” Akintoye said.

“The Buhari administration has started doing that already by preventing the UN chief from meeting the right people and from going to the right places. He is being shielded from the truth and from the reality on the ground.”

Read also: Guterres arrives Aso Rock Villa, meets Buhari

The Yoruba leader alleged that the UN chief is being deceived “not to see the atrocities and deceit of the Buhari administration.”

“At the eleventh hour, Guterres’s itinerary has been amended to divert him from the theatres of the atrocious bestiality of killers, murderers, bandits, herders and kidnappers that the Buhari administration has treated with kid gloves,”

“The pedigree, antecedents, spoken words and body language of Buhari as a person supports Islamic fundamentalism. The policies and politics of his administration give fillip to the same,” He further said.

Akintoye advised the UN chief to get a true picture of the country’s situation by having an audience with the likes of himself, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the Afenifere leader, Bishop Matthew Kukah, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State and the leadership of The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“You must be aware of how the Secret Security Service (DSS) of the Buhari administration invaded the home of Yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo, killing and maiming innocent and law-abiding citizens and destroying property worth millions of dollars.”