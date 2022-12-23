Akintoye resigns as leader of Yoruba self-determination group

Amidst crisis in the group in recent months, the leader of the apex body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Banji Akintoye, has resigned and handed over to his former Deputy, Wale Adeniran.

The group, Ilana Omo Oodua, is agitating for an independent Yoruba Nation.

Recently, an internal crisis led to its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, and Adeniran announcing their resignation from the group.

Akintoye also dissolved the World Executive Council in July.

Adeniran had resigned from the executive of the organisation in November, citing matters of principle as the reason for his resignation.

Read also: Buhari approves appointment of BOI executive directors

Akintoye, a Professor of History and member of the Nigerian Senate in the Second Republic, in a letter to Adeniran dated December 5, 2022, a copy of which was made available to journalists yesterday cited old age and weakened body system for his decision.

Akintoye also apologised that he was resigning from the management of the organisation when the movement was in crisis and prayed that Adeniran brings everyone together and resolve all contending issues.

Adeniran had resigned from the executive of the organisation in November, citing matters of principle as the reason for his resignation.