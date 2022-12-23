Buhari approves appointment of BOI executive directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Shekarau Omar as the Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises at the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a second tenure of four years.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Ifedayo Sayo, senior assistant on media to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment on Thursday.

Omar, whose first tenure would be expiring March 5, 2023, is said to have repositioned the SME Directorate through a remarkable expansion of the portfolio and marked improvement of the risk assets quality.

Similarly, the President also approved the appointment of Mabel Ndagi as the executive director of micro-enterprises effective March 19, 2023 as she replaces Toyin Adeniji, who would be retiring March 18, 2023, following her second and final term in office.

“She is currently the General Manager, Government and External Communications for the Bank of Industry; Ms Ndagi has served diligently in the bank for over 16 years,” the statement read.