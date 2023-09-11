Akintola Williams’ legacies can’t be forgotten, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has mourned the death of the first indigenous chartered accountant and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, saying his “legacies can’t be forgotten.”

Williams, who enjoyed the accolade as ‘doyen of the accounting profession’, died on Monday at the age of 104 in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement by Gboyega Akosile, his chief press secretary, said Akintola Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

According to the governor, the late accountant who founded the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952 in Lagos, brought many honours and pride to Nigeria and Africa, particularly in the financial sector during his lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu also hailed the late centenarian for his pioneering and pacesetting roles in the formation of many institutions in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”